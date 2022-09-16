Fakhar Zaman is slated to depart for London for undergoing rehabilitation after he reportedly suffered a knee injury during the Asia Cup 2022 final against Sri Lanka in Dubai on September 11. The Pakistan Cricket Board, in a statement, announced that the left-hander would be 'under the supervision of the PCB Advisory Panel' and treated by the same doctors who are treating pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

PCB Statement on Fakhar Zaman's Injury:

Fakhar Zaman to leave for London on Friday to undergo rehab for knee injury, Shaheen making excellent recovery as PCB remains committed to looking after medical and rehab of its players. Complete details here ⤵️https://t.co/YjLImw5ZHQ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 15, 2022

