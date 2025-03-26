Vyshak Vijaykumar made the difference as an Impact Player as Punjab Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by 11 runs in IPL 2025 on March 26. The pacer's introduction as the Impact Player turned the game around as at one point, Gujarat Titans seemed to be gaining in momentum. A fan shared a video of Arshdeep Singh's 'quick thinking' as the pacer recommended Vyshak Vijaykumar's name as Impact Player when Sherfane Rutherford had come out to bat. The viral video showed Arshdeep Singh saying the name, 'Vyshak' and gesturing his right-arm bowling action. Vyshak Vijaykumar cut down the on-side completely for the Gujarat Titans batters and stopped the flow of boundaries, conceding 28 runs in three overs in a high-scoring affair. IPL 2025: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Gives Cheeky Reply to Post on Washington Sundar's Exclusion from Gujarat Titans Playing XI.

Arshdeep Singh Suggests Vyshak Vijaykumar as Impact Player

Most important moment from yesterday's PBKS vs GT match. Thanks to Arshdeep for his quick thinking. pic.twitter.com/zce989XCdL — Bishontherockz (@BishOnTheRockx) March 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)