Google CEO Sundar Pichai came up with a cheeky response to a post from a fan where he expressed surprise at Washington Sundar's non-selection in Gujarat Titans' playing XI against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 on March 26. The seasoned spin-bowling all-rounder, part of India's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 winning squad was not picked as Shubman Gill and co took on Punjab Kings. The fan with the username took to X and wrote, "How Sundar sneaks into the best 15 of India but doesn't get a place in any IPL XI when 10 teams exist is a mystery." Google CEO Sundar Pichai, namesake of the Indian all-rounder, responded, "I have been wondering this too:)" Gujarat Titans suffered an 11-run defeat to Punjab Kings in IPL 2025. IPL 2025: Rashid Khan Dethrones Top-Gun Jasprit Bumrah To Become Third-Fastest to 150 Indian Premier League Wickets.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Gives Cheeky Response to Fan's Post on Washington Sundar's Exclusion

I have been wondering this too:) — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 25, 2025

