Chaos erupted outside Narendra Modi Stadium when fans clashed with security personnel outside the stadium during IPL 2023 match. As per a local newspaper report, the fans were attempting a bid to enter the stadium freely while the IPL final 2023 match between CSK and GT was on-going. Chaos further developed when the police started beating them and in a bid to save themselves from the attack, the fans started running away.

Fans Clash With Police Outside Narendra Modi Stadium

Kalesh B/w CSK and GT fans after the ipl final outside the Stadium pic.twitter.com/SY6uoyXZaw — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 30, 2023

'Fans Tried to Enter Stadium Freely'

No , As per the local newspaper, They were trying to enter freely in the stadium during the match. So police started to hit them and to defend they ran. — Manu (@Manu74956268) May 30, 2023

'Fans Tried Entering Stadium Without Tickets'

Lol it wasn't kalesh it was kalesh with police as all the persons without ticket entered the stadium — Ashish Jain (@AshishJ23045740) May 30, 2023

