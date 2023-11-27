Phillip Joel Hughes was an Australian cricketer who mainly played test and ODI cricket for Australia. Phil Hughes made his test debut way back in 2009 at the age of 20. On November 27, 2014, Phillip Hughes was announced dead from the injury below his left year during the match between South Australia and New South Wales. A huge number of fans took to social media to pay tribute to Phillip Hughes on his ninth death anniversary. BBL 2023–24: Steve Smith Returns to Sydney Sixers for Big Bash League Season 13

Tribute by fans to Phillip Hughes

RIP Phillip Hughes 💔 9 years ago today, the cricket world was shaken. Black 🖤 day of Cricket 🏏#PhillipHughes #Australia #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/8XTq5d4Uet — Katta,🥇 (@tweets_katta) November 27, 2023

Rest in Peace

Phillip Hughes 63 not out Forever

Forever 63 Not Out

63* Not Out Forever

63* not out forever ♾️ You'll be remembered forever in our hearts 🤍🙌#PhillipHughes pic.twitter.com/jtW6pmR5ho — Naveen KCPD🔥 (@naveen_rts) November 27, 2023

