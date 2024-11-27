The passing away of Phillip Hughes came as a rude awakening for the cricketing world in 2014, where emphasis on a batter's safety on the field became a huge thing. On the 10th death anniversary (November 27) of Hughes, former Australian National Cricket Team members David Warner and Michael Clarke remembered the late cricketer in emotional posts on their respective Instagram handles. Both players used the 408 hashtag in their posts, which is the late Hughes' baggy green number. Phillip Hughes 10th Death Anniversary: Sean Abbott, Whose Delivery Hit Late Cricketer's Neck, Gets Teary-Eyed.

David Warner Fondly Remembers Phillip Hughes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Michael Clarke Remembers Phillip Hughes On 10th Death Anniversary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Clarke AO (@michaelclarkeofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)