Eight years ago, on the fateful day of November 27, 2014, the world lost a young cricketing icon, Phillip Hughes, in an unfortunate on-field incident. The 25-year-old batting on 63 runs was struck on the neck by a bouncer from Sean Abbott during a Sheffield Shield match between South Australia and New South Wales at the Sydney Cricket Ground on November 24, 2014. The Australian Test and One-Day International cricketer passed away two days later, three days before his 26th birthday. Though his life was cut short, Phillip Hughes’ legacy continues to live on. Fans and supporters worldwide remember the young Australian batsman by posting heartfelt messages and tributes with the hashtag ‘63 Not Out Forever.’

The Heart-Wrenching Moment

Remembering Philip hughes on this death anniversary 💔.He was so talented but unfortunately a bouncer ended him, but he will always remain not out on 63 us.#philiphughes #63NotOutForever #INDvNZ #GOAT𓃵 #indvsnz pic.twitter.com/RnlSnpXuQ4 — Jatin Gulati (@itsjatingulati) November 27, 2022

His Legacy Lives On

#63NotOutForever A void that can never be filled & left unforgettable remark for cricketing fraternity. With teary eyes🥺 Remembering the Cricketing (Australian) gem💎Philip Hughes On his 8th death anniversary Cricket will remember you forever ♾️❤love from 🇮🇳#PHILLIPHUGHES pic.twitter.com/5opVjBXM0k — समीक्षा ✨🏏 (@_Samiksha_96) November 27, 2022

Gone Too Soon

#OnThisDay in 2014,cricket world lost a gem,Phil Hughes in a first class game. 8 years on but some pain never heals. The darkest day in cricket history. 63 not out forever❤#PhilHughes pic.twitter.com/h5Qx8PwEww — Ayesha Rootfied (@JoeRoot66Fan) November 27, 2022

The World Misses You

On this 2014 the world of cricket lost a diamond #63NotOutForever pic.twitter.com/5skSgP5ESc — Ganesh Namburi (@GaneshC62660412) November 27, 2022

You Will Never Be Forgotten

Gone but never forgotten 🥹 Remembering Phillip Hughes on his death anniversary.#63NotOutForever pic.twitter.com/JiloVsBoL1 — Md Shahi Nawab (@SHAHI_D_SOUZA) November 27, 2022

