Virat Kohli surprised one and all by announcing his retirement from Test cricket, before the IND vs ENG 2025 Test series that is slated to take place in June. There were reports doing the rounds that stated that such an announcement could come and on May 12, the 36-year-old made it official with an Instagram post. As he retired from Tests, the 'GOAT' (Greatest of All Time) debate between him and Sachin Tendulkar once again resurfaced on social media, with some fans stating that the Master Blaster had scored nine Test centuries after turning 36. Sachin Tendulkar retired with 51 Test centuries in all, the most by a batter in the format. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: A Look at Top Five Innings of Former India Captain in Test Cricket.

Fan Says Sachin Tendulkar Scored 9 Test Centuries After Turning 36

Sachin Tendulkar scored 9 test centuries after turning 36. GOD FOR A REASON ! pic.twitter.com/Y54hE95Q51 — ` (@WorshipDhoni) May 12, 2025

Another Fan Stating a Similar Point

The fact that Sachin Tendulkar scored 9 Test centuries after the age of 36, while Virat Kohli retired at 36, should end the debate about who is the GOAT in Test cricket. pic.twitter.com/G4oNSp7tPM — Hitman 🗿 (@Hitman_views) May 12, 2025

