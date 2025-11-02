Fans praised Harmanpreet Kaur's captaincy after Shafali Verma picked up 2 wickets in 7 balls during the IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. With South Africa going strong at 113/2 at the end of 20 overs, Harmanpreet Kaur decided to introduce Shafali Verma into the attack and the youngster, against all expectations, picked up 2 wickets in 7 balls. Her first victim was Sune Luus, whom she dismissed with a simple caught and bowled effort with just her second ball and later in her next over, picked up the wicket of Marizanne Kapp with the first ball. Shafali Verma's double strike shifted the momentum totally in India's favour. Shafali Verma Picks Up 2 Wickets in 7 Balls, Dismisses Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp During IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final (Watch Video).

'Magical Captaincy'

'Excellent Move'

'What a Bowling Change'

'Great Captaincy'

'Next-Level Instinct'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)