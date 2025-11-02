Fans praised Harmanpreet Kaur's captaincy after Shafali Verma picked up 2 wickets in 7 balls during the IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2. With South Africa going strong at 113/2 at the end of 20 overs, Harmanpreet Kaur decided to introduce Shafali Verma into the attack and the youngster, against all expectations, picked up 2 wickets in 7 balls. Her first victim was Sune Luus, whom she dismissed with a simple caught and bowled effort with just her second ball and later in her next over, picked up the wicket of Marizanne Kapp with the first ball. Shafali Verma's double strike shifted the momentum totally in India's favour. Shafali Verma Picks Up 2 Wickets in 7 Balls, Dismisses Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp During IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final (Watch Video).

'Magical Captaincy'

Absolutely some magical captaincy by harmanpreet kaur for real bruh she gave the ball to shafali nd on the 2nd ball itself she took the wicket unbelievable bruh #ICCWomensWorldCup2025 #INDWvSAW #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/KHMf4WJEh0 — Modi Anoop🇮🇳 (@ModiAnoop1) November 2, 2025

'Excellent Move'

Excellent move by Harmanpreet Kaur to bring in Shafali Verma when other bowlers were not bowling well. Shafali Verma gives better control than Amanjot Kaur in this situation. — Vipul 🇮🇳 (@Vipul_Espeaks) November 2, 2025

'What a Bowling Change'

GREAT WKT 💪 BY SHAFALI VERMA. WHAT A BOWLING CHANGE BY HARMANPREET KAUR. SHAFALI VERMA HAVE BEEN DOING BOWLING IN DOMESTIC MATCH.#INDvSA #INDWvsSAW #CWC25Final #ShafaliVerma #INDWvsSAW pic.twitter.com/3YnLMmwODn — Inderpal Bishnoi (@Inderpa11238962) November 2, 2025

'Great Captaincy'

'Next-Level Instinct'

There are smart bowling changes, and then there’s Harmanpreet Kaur bringing on Shafali — in a World Cup final! That’s next-level instinct. 🔥 #CWC25 #ICCWomensWorldCup2025 #ICCWomensWorldCup — Atul (@MyselfAtulSingh) November 2, 2025

