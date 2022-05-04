BCCI have banned journalist Boria Majumdar for two years for his disrespectful behaviour towards cricketer Wriddhiman Saha. Majumdar was found guilty of bullying, threatening and intimidating wicketkeeper-batsman after he was dropped from the Test squad.

Never Cross Limits

Brilliant Decision

Two Years

Full Circle

Place in history

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)