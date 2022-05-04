BCCI have banned journalist Boria Majumdar for two years for his disrespectful behaviour towards cricketer Wriddhiman Saha. Majumdar was found guilty of bullying, threatening and intimidating wicketkeeper-batsman after he was dropped from the Test squad.

Never Cross Limits

BCCI's Ban on a journalist, Boria Majumdar reminds the fact that one must never cross the limit, no matter in whichever field you are in. What do you think of this decision of BCCI? — Rizwan Haider (@razi_haider) May 4, 2022

Brilliant Decision

Brilliant trend setter decision from India/BCCI: They just banned a very big name of Indian journalism, Boria Majumdar who misbehaved with the Indian cricketer on WhatsApp and threated him for not giving an interview.. This process should be follow in Pakistan too.#Cricket pic.twitter.com/5xE4Ksk6oj — Muhammad Tayyab (@Muhamma54580227) May 4, 2022

Two Years

Irony #boriabanned Boria majumdar has been banned for 2 years lollllllllll pic.twitter.com/m85ClEhQPZ — Savar (@TheSavarTandon) May 4, 2022

Full Circle

Place in history

The so-called 'Cricket Historian' has earned his place in history by getting banned by @BCCI for two years.#BoriaMajumdar — Bobins Abraham Vayalil (@BobinsAbraham) May 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)