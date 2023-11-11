Pakistan are now out of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal race as they have lost the toss against England, who opted to bat first. Pakistan only had an realistic chance of qualification, if they batted first. As they have now been eliminated from the race to top four, fans react with memes and jokes on social media on their dismal ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinals Schedule, Who Plays Who? Match Timings in IST, Venues and Teams for Semis 1 and 2.

Fans Share Memes

Pahuch ke utar jao toh ye Daal dena pic.twitter.com/4EmzqEWmNA — cricketmemes718 (@cricketmemes718) November 10, 2023

Bura Hua Babar Bhai

All Pakistan Fans Right Now

More Fans Share Memes

England won the toss. Pakistan qualification chances: pic.twitter.com/j9RM4FgzoG — Xavier Uncle (@xavierunclelite) November 11, 2023

YouTubers in Pakistan

Buttler wins the toss. 2 Youtubers in Pakistanpic.twitter.com/v6Xgs6z0Xw — Shubh (@Vickster469) November 11, 2023

Nooooo!

Pakistan lost the toss and england batting firstpic.twitter.com/iCcZWMAsDG — Haroon (@ThisHaroon) November 11, 2023

