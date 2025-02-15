A group of fans were spotted quarrelling at the BCA (Baroda Cricket Association) Stadium, also known as the Kotambi Stadium on the sidelines of the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in WPL 2025 on Friday, February 14. In a video which has gone viral, a fan dressed in a white shirt was seen enraged at something and others pulled him away and tried to explain or reason with him. The police officers present at the stadium were also seen making their way into this area where the conflict appeared to break out as the enraged fan moved away. Meanwhile, RCB pulled off a record run chase to beat Gujarat Giants and begin their WPL 2025 campaign on a high. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Beat Gujarat Giants By Six Wickets in First Match of WPL 2025; Ellye Perry, Richa Ghosh Shine as Defending Champions Register Highest Successful Run Chase in WPL History.

Fans Spotted Quarrelling at BCA Stadium

