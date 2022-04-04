Sunrisers Hyderabad's pace sensation Umran Malik clocked a speed of 152.4kph with his delivery in IPL 2022 on Monday, April 4. The right-arm fast bowler, known for generating raw pace, did not fail to impress as he has now bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2022.

Domination 🔥 Line and length kuda maintain chesthe set #UmranMalik 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QeAlfcvJmj — nser_tweets (@nser_tweets) April 4, 2022

