Hanuma Vihari shared that he felt 'humiliated and embarrassed' as he alleged political interference in being asked to resign from Andhra captaincy. Taking to social media, the former Andhra skipper narrated the incident of him shouting at a 17th player, who later went on to complain to his father, a politician. Vihari shares that he did not say 'anything on a personal note' but the association was asked by the politician to have him quit captaincy. "I never said anything on a personal note to the player but the association thought that player was more important than the guy who gave his body on the line last year and batted left-handed, took Andhra to knock outs 5 times in the last 7 years and played for India in 16 tests," a part of Vihari's note read. Andhra, led by Ricky Bhui, suffered a four-run defeat to Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 quarterfinals on February 26. 'Ae Bhai, Zyada Hero Mat Ban' Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Suggestion For Sarfaraz Khan to Wear Helmet Caught On Stump Mic During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Hanuma Vihari Says He Will Never Play for Andhra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hanuma vihari (@viharigh)

