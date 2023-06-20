Virat Kohli took to social media to react to his 12th year of playing Test cricket. The former Indian captain has been a stellar figure for the national side in the whites, not just with the bat but also with the captain's hat. Kohli made his Test debut on this day way back in 2011 against the West Indies in Jamaica. Although he could make only 19 runs in that game, Kohli grew on to become a top Test player as the years passed by. His 254 against South Africa in 2019 remains his highest individual score in the format so far. Taking to social media, Kohli shared a picture of himself playing one of his vintage drives and wrote, "12 years in test cricket today. Forever grateful." 'Look for Excuses or' Virat Kohli's Motivational Workout Videos and SEXY Mirror Selfie Will Drive Your Monday Blues (WATCH).

'Forever Grateful' Virat Kohli Completes 12 Years in Test Cricket

12 years in test cricket today. Forever grateful 💫🙇🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/oYiB1jyC1A — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 20, 2023

