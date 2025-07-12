India is currently playing England at the Lord's Cricket Ground in the third of the five-match series. England won the toss and opted to bat first. They were bowled out for 387 and India started their innings in Day 2. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant remained not out overnight and they almost went unbeaten in Lunch on Day 3 but Pant ended up being run out in the last over before lunch. Amid this, Lord's Cricket Ground released their menu for Lunch. It had Root vegetable soup, Roasted fillet of Beef, Fillet of Salmon, Lamb Dopiaza curry, Paneer/Broccoli makhni, Harissa spiced cauliflower, Chicken curry, seasoned potato wedged, basmati rice, broccoli, beans, peas, fruit salad, Greek yoghurt. Both beef and Indian options were on the menu for the players. Lord's Cricket Ground Reveal Menu For India and England Players in Lunch During Day 2 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025; Paneer Tikka, Basmati Rice Among Items Listed (See Pic).

Here is What IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 Day 3 Player Lunch Menu Looked Like

What would you go for? 🍴 Today’s menu in the Players’ Dining Room. pic.twitter.com/ZQue08amGA — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) July 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)