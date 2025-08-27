On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, ICC Chairman Jay Shah took to the social media platform X and wished cricket fans peace and prosperity. Shah worked as BCCI secretary before moving into the role of ICC chairperson. India celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi on August 27, commemorating the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is revered as the remover of obstacles and god of wisdom and prosperity. Fans can check out Shah's wish below. India Legends Mithali Raj, Yuvraj Singh Mark ‘50 Days To Go’ for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah Wishes Fans on Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Wishing you and your family a happy Ganesh Chaturthi! May Lord Ganesha guide your every step and bless your home with peace and prosperity. pic.twitter.com/QPdIXlNNfC — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 27, 2025

