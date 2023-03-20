Gujarat Giants are currently facing UP Warriorz in Women's Premier League 2023 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, Having won the toss, Gujarat put up a big total of 178/6 in their 20-over quota. Dayalan Hemalatha 57(33) and Ashleigh Gardner 60(39) scored half-centuries for Gujarat Giants. Meanwhile, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Parshavi Chopra picked up two wickets each.

Gujarat Giants - 178/6

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)