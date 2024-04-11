Glenn Maxwell has been in a horrendous form in the ongoing IPL 2024 as he is yet to get big runs in the competition. He has looked scratchy during batting and under pressure. Maxwell gets no respite even during RCB's match against MI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as he scores a four-ball duck in the game, getting dismissed to Shreyas Gopal. With it, he also became the joint record holder of the most numbers of ducks in IPL history (17*). Elated Virat Kohli's Reacts After Rajat Patidar Hits Massive Six to Hardik Pandya During MI vs RCB IPL 2024 (See Pic).

Glenn Maxwell Becomes the Joint-Highest Record Holder of Most Ducks in IPL History

Most ducks in IPL history Glenn Maxwell - 17 Dinesh Karthik - 17 Rohit Sharma - 17 All three batters are in action tonight #MIvsRCB — Cricket.com (@weRcricket) April 11, 2024

