Glenn Maxwell was lucky as the player escaped with only a bruise after he was hit with the ball near his eyes while attempting a switch hit. The Australia batter did not wear a helmet and the ball deflected off his bat onto his eye. However, Maxwell did not suffer any major injury.

Watch Video Below

Glenn Maxwell's attempted switch hit which hits him near his eyes. #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/sYRy5nYlre — Ranjeet - Wear Mask😷 (@ranjeetsaini7) October 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)