GS Shiva, a cricketer at the Differently-Abed Cricket Council of India, was seen playing some delightful shots while batting in the nets. Despite having only one hand, the left-hander smacked the ball out of the park and hit in all directions. DCCI shared the video on Twitter, stating that cricketers like him need a platform and opportunities to shine and that they are striving hard to build a future for them.

Watch Video of his Sensational Batting Here:

Meet #GSShiva.The range and class in his strokes are second to none. All he seeks is an opportunity and a platform to show the world his rare talent. He is not alone, there are many specially talented divyang players and at #DCCI we are striving hard for their great future.@BCCI pic.twitter.com/kxeeK0yv6i — Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (@dcciofficial) July 19, 2022

