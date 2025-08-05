The Tamil film Paranthu Po was released in theatres on July 4, 2025. Written, directed, and produced by Ram under the banner of Seven Seas and Seven Hills Productions, the musical comedy features Shiva and Mithul Ryan in the lead roles. The story follows a father who has to manage his eight-year-old son while his wife is out of town for work. The father-son duo later embarks on an unexpected road trip, discovering several things about each other. The movie also stars Grace Antony, Anjali, and Aju Varghese, among others. After a successful theatrical run, the movie has finally arrived on OTT. Paranthu Po is now available for streaming on JioHotstar from August 5, 2025. The Tamil film is also available in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi languages. ‘DNA’ Movie OTT Release Date: Here’s How You Can Watch Atharvaa and Nimisha Sajayan’s Gripping Tamil Crime Thriller Online!.

‘Paranthu Po’ OTT Release Update

