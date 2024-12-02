Second-placed Guyana Amazon Warriors will lock horns against Hampshire in match No. 6 of the Global Super League (GSL) 2024. The much-awaited contest will be played on December 2. The Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Hampshire match will be hosted at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The crucial contest will begin at 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, no TV telecast details of GSL 2024 in India have been confirmed, meaning fans will not have any live viewing option of the tournament on television. However, fans can watch the live streaming viewing option of GSL 2024 on the FanCode app and website, which will require a pass. Global Super League 2024 Schedule, Participating Teams List and All You Need to Know About the T20 Cricket Tournament.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Hampshire GSL 2024 Match

Bounce back loading... 💪 We return to the Guyana National Stadium tomorrow night to face the Hampshire Hawks 🏏#GuyanaAmazonWarriors #GSLT20 #GlobalSuperLeague pic.twitter.com/X6LzsgAbTV — Amazon Warriors (@amznwarriors) November 30, 2024

