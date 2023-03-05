Gujarat Giants acquired the services of Deandra Dottin for Women's Premier League 2023 at the auction. However, just ahead of the first match, Gujarat released Dottin due to medical issues. Till this it was ok. However, when Dottin stated that she does not have injuries, things became controversial. Now, Gujarat have issued a statement, mentioning that they did not receive the medical clearance of Deandra within the required time. Hence they had to release her. Gujarat earlier named Kim Garth as her replacement. Deandra Dottin Rejects Claims of Medical Issue As Reason Of Unavailability After Gujarat Giants Names Kim Garth As Replacement Ahead of Opening Match in WPL 2023.

Gujarat Giants Issue Clarification on Deandra Dottin’s Fitness

