Another overseas top order batter joins the list of sold cricketers as Phoebe Litchfield gets sold to Gujarat Giants for INR 1 crore. Phoebe impressed in Australia's recent outings and also in the Women's Big Bash. She adds some valuable skills top of the order.

Phoebe Litchfield Sold to GG For INR 1 Crore

SOLD! The first player to get sold in #TATAWPLAuction is Phoebe Litchfield to @Giant_Cricket for INR 1 Cr 🙌@TataCompanies — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) December 9, 2023

