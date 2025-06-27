Born on June 27. 1980, former England national cricket team legend and an unmatchable legend Kevin Pietersen will be celebrating his 45th birthday today, in 2025. Be it Test, ODIs, or T20Is, be it batting in the Indian subcontinent or the SENA countries, Kevin Pietersen has been one of those few batters who have rocked the stage consistently, in all formats. The retired right-handed batter KP was born in South Africa, but has represented England like no other. He has 8181 runs in Tests, 4440 runs in ODIs, and 1176 runs in T20Is for the Three Lions. Kevin Pietersen has also rocked in the two toughest franchisee cricket tournaments: BBL and IPL, scoring above 1000 runs in both. Happy Birthday Dale Steyn! Fans Wish Former South Africa Legend As Turns 42.

'Happy Birthday'

Happy birthday Kevin Pietersen 🔝 England's third highest run-getter 🏆Multiple Ashes winner 🏅POTS in the T20 World Cup triumph in 2010#kevinpeterson pic.twitter.com/S49Pka0r16 — Mir Hamza Mughal (@2Mirhamzamughal) June 27, 2025

'Icon of Fearless Batting'

An icon of fearless batting and pure entertainment! 🔥 Happy Birthday to the dynamic Kevin Pietersen 🎂 Your swagger, switch hits, and big moments are unforgettable 💥#HappyBirthdayKP #Legend #EnglandCricket — Haris Mahmood (@HarisMa73708878) June 27, 2025

'England's Most Talented Batsman'

That's some audacious batting vs the best bowler in the world, Dale Steyn. England's most talented batsman since the last 50 years or so atleast. Happy birthday Kevin Pietersen @KP24 ! https://t.co/FdQSE1xcA7 — Abhijit Kulkarni (@abhijitmk) June 27, 2025

'Stylish', 'Finest'

- 13,779 international runs - 32 centuries - 67 fifties - 2010 T20 World Cup winner - ICC ODI Player of the Year (2005) - ICC Emerging Player of the Year (2005) Wishing a very happy 44th birthday to former England stylish batter and one of the finest ever — Kevin Pietersen! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/4fFeiyCAYm — 𝐈𝐂𝐓 ᴬᵁᴿᴬ🇮🇳 (@AURAICTT) June 27, 2025

'Flamboyance & Swag'

I still remember back in 2005, hearing my dad and uncle talk about this new lad in the England team Kevin Pietersen @KP24 who lit up the Ashes with sheer flamboyance & swag alongside Flintoff. From that moment, he became one of my favourites.(1/2)#kevinpietersen #englandcricket pic.twitter.com/2oO49zjbLI — Saurabh_kalyan@07 (@SaurabhKalyan) June 27, 2025

'Icon Who Gave Cricket Its Edge'

The swagger, the switch hit, the Ashes fire. Happy Birthday to the icon who gave cricket its edge -Kevin Pietersen. @KP24 🐐 #KevinPietersen #Icon pic.twitter.com/7UpcEo3Ggs — Ganesh 🇮🇳 (@GaneshVerse) June 27, 2025

Debut To Greatness!

Happy Birthday Kevin Pietersen Debut vs 🇿🇼 in 2004 & Just in his 2nd Tour of 🇿🇦Scored 3 Odi💯s. After This Series Test Debut vs 🇦🇺 & announce himself with 158 on the final day of series.@KP24 Hit 77 6⃣s in Odis & Hit 15 6⃣s in his 2nd Odi Series vs 🇿🇦👇 pic.twitter.com/DN71M33aIY — Zohaib (Cricket King)🇵🇰🏏 (@Zohaib1981) June 27, 2025

