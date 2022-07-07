MS Dhoni, one of the most iconic and decorated figures in Indian cricket, turns 41 today and it is surely a great occasion for his ardent fans to celebrate and once more chant his name in unison. It is indeed a massive day for his plethora of fans all over the country and also abroad. Taking to social media, his fans wished the CSK captain on this special day.

See Some Wishes:

MS Dhoni - Journey started in 2005 - Won T20 WC, ODI WC, CT for India as captain. The greatest ever finisher in the game.India's greatest ever captain. Inspiration for millions. One of the most lovable cricketer in history. Happy birthday, LEGEND @msdhoni. #HBDIconOfMillionsDhoni pic.twitter.com/r8yg4ok15l — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 6, 2022

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni, one of the greatest to play the game, only captain to win all 3 ICC trophies, 4 IPL and 2 CL T20 trophies as a captain, 10,000+ runs in ODI format, took just 38 innings to become number 1 in ODI format. #HBDIconOfMillionsDhoni pic.twitter.com/k8AYNHNd0w — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 6, 2022

MS Dhoni is not only a name, but a brand in world cricket. The trophy man for India who achieved all the 3 precious ICC trophies, unarguable one of the best minds and a legendary cricketer. Happy birthday to one of greatest skipper in history, the phenom known as MS Dhoni. pic.twitter.com/P4kFISCkIt — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 6, 2022

A very happy birthday To my most favourite & one of the best cricketers in the world. You were,you are and you will be my favorite player for ever and ever.........#MSD #MSDhoni Happy birthday legend @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/uhJAnmoN8T — PRITAM KAMAL DAS (@pritam__kd) July 6, 2022

Achievement Between The Two RunOut💘 Happy BirthDay Legend @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/956CJg8ha8 — Rohan Gope (@RohanGope2311) July 6, 2022

