The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has wished Mr. Rajeev Shukla on his 66th birthday today in 2025. The BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla was born on September 13, 1959. Besides being the BCCI VP, Rajeev Shukla is also a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha. Mr. Rajeev Shukla is also an Executive Board Member in the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Rajeev Shukla is also a former chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL). BCCI Bank Balance Soars Up To INR 20,686 Crores From INR 6,059 Crores Between 2019 to 2024.

BCCI Wishes Rajeev Shukla

Here's wishing Mr. Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President, BCCI - a very Happy Birthday 👏🎂@ShuklaRajiv pic.twitter.com/SWsjlnl5lW — BCCI (@BCCI) September 13, 2025

