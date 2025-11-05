Virat Kohli, widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time, is celebrating his 37th birthday today. And his IPL (Indian Premier League) franchise, RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) extended birthday wishes to the star cricketer on this very special day. Virat Kohli was born on November 5, 1988, in Delhi and the star cricketer made a name for himself at the U19 level when he led India to the U19 World Cup in 2008. Apart from his illustrious career in international cricket, Virat Kohli has been one of the greats in the IPL as well, playing for RCB all throughout his career in the tournament and sitting right at the top of the run-scoring charts in the IPL (8661 runs). Virat Kohli's long wait for an IPL trophy finally ended earlier this year when the Rajat Patidar-led side captured the trophy, defeating the Punjab Kings in a thrilling final. The franchise penned a special birthday wish for Virat Kohli, which said, 'The game is richer because of you.' Happy Birthday Virat Kohli! Fans Wish Team India and RCB Star Cricketer As He Turns 37.

RCB's Special Birthday Wish for Virat Kohli

For the man who turned passion into poetry and fire into faith. 🔥 Happy 3️⃣7️⃣th Birthday to, 👑 The King, 🔥 The Run Machine, 🏏 The Chase Master, 🥶 The Clutch God, 🐐 The G.O.A.T 🫶 Virat Prem Kohli 🥰 The game is richer because of you. ❤️#HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/u42g6QKYXV — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) November 4, 2025

