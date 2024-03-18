The wait is over Virat Kohli has returned and will be playing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season from RCB. Virat Kohli didn't participate in the IND vs ENG Test series 2024 due to personal reasons. It came to light after Virat Kohli announced that he and his wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby boy. Now he has returned and will play the first match of IPL 2024 against reigning champions CSK. ‘Is He Here?’, RCB Teases Captain Virat Kohli’s Return Ahead of IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

RCB Welcomes Virat Kohli

