Chennai Super Kings took to social media to share wishes with fans on the occasion of Tamil Nadu Year. Also known as Puthandu, this day marks the start of the Tamil New Year and CSK, taking to social media, shared a poster of MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaikwad in traditional attire. The caption of the post read, "Everything will be fine from now on! Happy Tamil New Year.” CSK lost their last match in Chepauk by just three runs with MS Dhoni almost taking the side in what was a thrilling contest. Fans Chase Brett Lee’s Car for a Selfie on Scooter; Australian Pacer Advises Them To ‘Put a Helmet On’ (Watch Video).

CSK Wish Fans on Occasion of Tamil New Year

