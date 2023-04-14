The cricket craze in India is second to none. Cricketers from all over the world have a huge fan following in the country. With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 going on, the cricket craze is currently at its peak. Former Australian cricketer turned commentator Brett Lee witnessed something similar on Wednesday, April 12 as two fans chased down his car on a two-wheeler. ‘Jab Ricky Met Kohli’ Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting, His Son Catch Up With Virat Kohli Ahead of RCB vs DC IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Brett Lee is currently in India as a part of IPL 2023's digital broadcasting team. The Australian pacer shared a video of an incident where two fans were seen riding their scooter parallel to Lee's car and were hell-bent for a selfie. Meanwhile, Lee was concerned for the safety of the fans, who were riding the scooter without wearing helmets.

The former Australian cricketer spoke in Hindi and asked the fans to drive "Aaream see" (slowly). He also advised them to "Put a Helmet on." The fans however were only focused on having a selfie with the legend. "India is always full of wonderful surprises! Love the passion #wearalid boys," Lee used as the caption for this video. The video has expectedly gone viral on Twitter.

Fans Chase Brett Lee on Scooter for a Selfie

India is always full of wonderful surprises! Love the passion 🙏🏻🇮🇳 #wearalid boys ⛑️ pic.twitter.com/gTDv8O4AmK — @BrettLee_58 (@BrettLee_58) April 12, 2023

Since his playing days, Brett Lee has been one of the most followed cricketers in the world. Although the former Australian pacer has now retired from professional cricket, his fan following is still the same. This incident was a testament to his popularity in India. The video also proves the love for cricket and cricketers among Indian fans. Simon Doull Rubbishes Claims of Experiencing Mental Torture in Pakistan After Remark on Babar Azam’s Strike Rate During PSL 2023: Report.

The latest edition of IPL has got a brilliant start. With many close matches in the tournament's first half, it is still unclear who will come on top at the end of the league phase. Brett Lee's commentary has been icing on the top for the cricket fans who are already loving him in this role.

