Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has taken his oath as a honourable member of Rajya Sabha Parliament from Punjab Constituency. The 42-year-old ex-spinner won the state election in Punjab, which was held earlier this year. Cricket fans' Bhajji took to Twitter to share the moments of him taking his oath as a MLA in Rajya Sabha.

Took Oath as Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) to protect the Constitution, Rule of Law and Dignity of the House . I will do my best for the people of Punjab and Nation .. Jai Hind Jai Bharat pic.twitter.com/5qkjHEQkn2 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 18, 2022

