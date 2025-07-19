Hardik Pandya and his son Agastya sang 'Mahadev, Mahadev' together during a Kirtan conducted in celebration of Krunal Pandya's son Kavir's third birthday. The star all-rounder and Mumbai Indians captain took to Instagram to share the video where he revealed in the caption that Krunal Pandya's son Kavir wanted a Kirtan (a form of devotional chanting in praise of the Gods) for his third birthday and the whole family came together for one in celebration. The video shared by Hardik Pandya showed him holding a microphone and singing 'Mahadev, Mahadev' in the Kirtan with Agastya by his side. Krunal Pandya's son Kavir also makes an appearance in the early part of the video. IPL 2025: Krunal Pandya Spills Beans About Conversation With Brother Hardik Pandya After RCB’s Maiden Indian Premier League Triumph.

Hardik Pandya and Son Agastya Sing 'Mahadev, Mahadev' at Kirtan to Celebrate Krunal Pandya's Son's Birthday

