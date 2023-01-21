India put on a solid bowling performance against New Zealand in the 2nd ODI at Raipur on Sunday. The fast bowlers of India, specially Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami and Hardik Pandya shined with the ball and chipped in regular wickets. Amidst this, Hardik Pandya takes a brilliant reflex catch to dismiss Devon Conway. Conway pushed a length ball from Hardik gently towards mid-on but was not in control as the ball got scooped in air. Hardik, in his follow up, showed athleticism as he got down nicely and picked the ball up with one hand. Young Fan Invades Field, Hugs Rohit Sharma During IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2023 in Raipur (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya Grabs a Sensational Catch

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)