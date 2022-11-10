Hardik Pandya was devastated after India's loss to England in T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals. 'Devastated, gutted, hurt. Tough to take, for all of us,' he said in a post. The Indian all-rounder took to social media to thank fans for their support during the competition. 'To our fans who backed us everywhere we went, we’re forever grateful' he added.

See Hardik Pandya's Post

