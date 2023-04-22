In a pitch where the pitch is gripping and providing assistance for the spinner and variation bowlers, Hardik Pandya played a fighting and gritty knock to take Gujarat Titans to a respectable total. He completed his 9th IPL fifty on his way and targeted Ravi Bishnoi the most. It is also his slowest fifty which came in 44 balls.

Hardik Pandya Scores His 9th IPL Half-Century

