The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is all set to be played in Pakistan and Dubai from February 19 to March 9. Pakistan are the defending champion of the showpiece event. The Green Shirts crushed India national cricket team in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final in England. Ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025, the International Cricket Council released the latest promo. Star cricketers Hardik Pandya and Shaheen Afridi also featured in that ICC Champions Trophy 2025 promo. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Cricket Tournament.

Hardik Pandya and Shaheen Afridi in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Promo

15 Matches, 8 Teams, 1 Champion. It’s ALL ON THE LINE! 🏆 Action begins on 19 February ⏳#ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/SpVWtGfHNB — ICC (@ICC) January 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)