Hardik Pandya's celebration went viral after he dismissed Babar Azam during the IND vs PAK match in ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday, February 23. This dismissal happened in the ninth over of the innings. The first ball of the ninth over was driven through the covers for a four by Babar Azam but Hardik Pandya had the last laugh when he found the edge of the Pakistan national cricket team star's bat the next delivery with KL Rahul taking a good catch behind the stumps. After dismissing Babar Azam, Hardik Pandya appeared to do a 'bye bye' gesture, giving the right-hander a send-off. Interestingly, Hardik Pandya had dismissed Babar Azam the last time India faced Pakistan in an ODI, which was during the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad. Rohit Sharma Memes Go Viral As India Lose Most Consecutive Tosses in ODI History After 'Hitman' Calls It 'Wrong' in IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Watch Hardik Pandya's 'Bye Bye' Celebration After Dismissing Babar Azam:

𝙃𝘼𝙍𝘿𝙄𝙆 𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙋𝙎 𝙐𝙋, 𝘽𝘼𝘽𝘼𝙍 𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙋𝙎 𝙊𝙐𝙏! 💥🎯 India gets the breakthrough as @hardikpandya7 forces the edge, and Babar Azam has to walk back! Game-changing moment? 🤯🔥#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 🇮🇳 🆚 🇵🇰 | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi,… pic.twitter.com/PyRBhJQeXb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 23, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)