Haris Rauf has been banned for two matches by the ICC (International Cricket Council) after the Pakistan pacer made controversial gestures during the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Dubai on September 21. The Pakistan pacer attracted the spotlight for making a controversial '6-0' gesture towards the fans after being taunted with Virat Kohli chants. The ICC, in a statement, mentioned that Haris Rauf was found guilty of having breached Article 2.21 and was fined 30 per cent. Additionally, he was handed two demerit points, which took his total of demerit points to four, within a period of 24 months. And as per the regulations, he was banned by the cricket governing body for two matches. The bans will be for the PAK vs SA 1st ODI and PAK vs SA 2nd ODI, on November 4 and November 6, respectivel,y in Faisalabad. Haris Rauf Found Guilty, Fined 30% of Match Fees for ‘Aggressive Gesture’ During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; ICC Reprimands Sahibzada Farhan for 'Gun' Celebration.

Haris Rauf Banned for Two Matches by ICC

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf suspended for two ODI games against South Africa after accumulating two suspension points. pic.twitter.com/995evNLvAd— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)