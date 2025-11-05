Winning a World Cup is a dream for any player across any sport. And for one Harmanpreet Kaur, her childhood dream came true on November 2, when India lifted the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 trophy, beating South Africa in the final. Kaur, who displayed great presence on the field with changes and tactics in the Indian women's national cricket team's 52-run win at Navi Mumbai, etched the moment by inking a tattoo on her bicep. Taking to Instagram, Kaur showcased her new body art of the ICC Women's World Cup trophy along with a heartfelt caption, symbolizing the importance of the Women's World Cup. Kaur, along with Team India squad members and support staff, are slated to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi later in the day in New Delhi. Indian Women’s Cricket Team Gets Warm Welcome on Reaching Delhi for Meet-Up With Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Harmanpreet Kaur Flaunts New ICC Women's World Cup Trophy Tattoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harmann (@imharmanpreet_kaur)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Harmanpreet Kaur). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)