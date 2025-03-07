Mumbai Indians women’s team needed a win to stay in the qualification race for knockout phase of the WPL 2025. Already under pressure, Harmanpreet Kaur was seen arguing with on-field umpire as he informed her about the ‘slow over-rate’ penalty allowing only three fielders outside the circle. UP Warriorz batter Sophie Ecclestone came up to the umpire to provide an explanation. Harmanpreet got even more furious and unleashed on the UPP Warriorz batter, pointed fingers towards the England cricketer. Before the situation could escalate further, the two on-field umpires separated the duo and the match resumed shorty after. Watch the video below. Mumbai Indians though won the game successfully chasing the target and now stands second in the WPL 2025 standings. Mumbai Indians Beat UP Warriorz By 6 Wickets in WPL 2025: Amelia Kerr's Five-Wicket Haul, Hayley Matthews' Half-Century Power MI-W to Clinical Victory Over UPW-W

Harmanpreet Kaur Arguing With Umpire and Sophie Ecclestone During MI-W vs UPW-W WPL2025 Match

