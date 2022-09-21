Harmanpreet Kaur continued her superb form in the ongoing India Women vs England Women series with a sensational hundred in the 2nd ODI on Wednesday, September 21. This was a fifth ODI hundred for the Indian captain, who got to the three-figure mark off 100 deliveries. She also struck 12 fours and one six in her knock.

Harmanpreet Kaur Slams Fifth ODI Ton:

5th ODI Century for Captain Harmanpreet Kaur - what a player!! #ENGvIND #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/LDWZjhp7AN — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) September 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)