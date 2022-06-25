Harmanpreet Kaur achieved a sensational milestone during the SLW vs IND W 2nd T20I game as she became India's leading run-scorer in Women's T20Is. The Indian skipper surpassed, now retired Mithali Raj's tally of 2,364 runs for the national team.

🚨Milestone🚨 Harmanpreet Kaur surpasses Mithali Raj (2364 Runs) to become the leading run-scorer for 🇮🇳India in Women's T20Is.#CricketTwitter #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/mQevokTb9E — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) June 25, 2022

