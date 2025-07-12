India has been batting well in the India vs England third Test 2025 at the Lord's cricket ground. First Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, then Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja stitched some solid partnerships. England produced some moment of brilliances to prevent them from taking the lead. One of them was Harry Brook's stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Akash Deep. Harry Brook bowled full to make Akash Deep nick one behind and Brook jumped to his right before the ball flew past him to take a stunning catch. Fans loved it and the video went viral on viral on social media. 'Get Some F***** Balls' Angry Shubman Gill Engages in Heated Argument With Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett As England Try to Waste Time During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Harry Brook Catch Video

That is just outrageous! 😱 Harry Brook takes a stunner to remove Deep! 👐 pic.twitter.com/GJY5DWVH79 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 12, 2025

