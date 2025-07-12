Bizarre scenes were spotted during the dying minutes of the India vs England third Test Day 3 at the Lord's. Team India captain Shubman Gill and England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett engaged in a heated argument over wasting time during the last few moments of the day. After India were dismissed for 387, they came out with possibly two over's of play in picture. But the tired England cricketers were stalling and wasting time. Amid this, Zak Crawley got hit in his finger trying to face a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah and he called the physio. Seeing the delay, Shubman Gill got angry and charged at Crawley and said him to 'get some fucking balls'. He again repeated 'grow some balls; while making hand gestures. Things got heated and Ben Duckett had to join in as well. Both were separated later and only an over of game was possible. Ravindra Jadeja Performs His Trademark 'Sword' Celebration After Hitting Half-Century During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Angry Shubman Gill Engages in Heated Argument With Zak Crawley

Always annoying when you can't get another over in before close 🙄 pic.twitter.com/3Goknoe2n5 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 12, 2025

