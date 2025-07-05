Rishabh Pant on the crease means entertainment for fans, viewers and players from both sides. As he came in to bat during the India vs England second Test 2025 second innings, India were batting to set a target for England. Pant immediately got into action, hitting some tremendous shots. While attempting to hit a six off Shoaib Bashir, his bottom hand came off the bat and like many times before, the bat slipped out of his grip towards square leg. The ball went past Pant into the gloves of Jamie Smith. It was a hilarious moment and fans, the fielders and Pant's own teammates were spotted laughing at it. 'Was Waiting for Moment Like This…’ Mohammed Siraj Opens Up After Sensational Six-Wicket Haul During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025.

Rishabh Pant Sends His Bat Flying

It's all happening 😅 Big swing no ding from Rishabh Pant 😂 pic.twitter.com/bJ489vvEYb — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 5, 2025

