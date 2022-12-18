Harry Brook continues to amaze cricketing fans around the world with the display of his incredible plethora of talent as he scores third hundred of the series against Pakistan in the 3rd Test at Karachi. The 23-year-old youngster was involved in a miscommunication with captain Ben Stokes which resulted in Stokes getting run out earlier in the innings. But the youngster didn't bog down from the incident and continued to express himself achieving a commendable feat of three centuries in consecutive Test matches. Australia Hand South Africa Defeat within 2 Days, Take 1-0 Lead in 3 match Series.

Harry Brook Scores Third Consecutive Test Hundred

ANOTHER ONE!! 💯 Third century of the tour for Brooky, he's been a run machine! 🇵🇰 #PAKvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/DsvuQkKcwv — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 18, 2022

