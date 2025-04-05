Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has opened up about legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni's retirement rumours after his side suffered a 25-run defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Dhoni's retirement rumour was spread like a wildfire when his parents and wife, Sakshi, were spotted at the stadium. Many fans speculated that Dhoni might announce his retirement from the IPL after the match against DC. However, CSK head coach Fleming has shut down all rumours. Fleming said that the great is still going strong, and he doesn’t even ask him about the future these days. The 43-year-old Dhoni played an unbeaten knock of 30 runs off 26 balls. MS Dhoni Six Video: Watch Legendary Cricketer Hammers Powerful Hit During CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match.

Stephen Fleming Shuts Down MS Dhoni's Retirement Rumours

Stephen Fleming on MS Dhoni retirement rumours: “He is still going strong and I don’t even ask him (about future) these days.” #ChennaiSuperKings #CSKvDC #Dhoni #MSDhoni — Santhosh Kumar (@giffy6ty) April 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)