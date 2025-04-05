Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni slammed a powerful six against speedster Mukesh Kumar during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. During the fourth ball of the 18th over, DC pacer Mukesh bowled a length delivery to Dhoni. The former CSK captain muscled it over the long-on region for a huge six. The 43-year-old played an unbeaten knock of 30 runs off 26 balls. However, Chennai failed to chase down the 184-run target as Delhi registered a 25-run victory in IPL 2025. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Beat CSK in Chennai For the First Time Since 2010; KL Rahul's Half Century, Bowlers Help DC Register Third Consecutive Victory.

MS Dhoni Slams Powerful Six During CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match

#DHONI goes down the ground !6️⃣💥 Powers one straight back over the bowler’s head for a massive SIX! 💪 With his parents cheering from the stands, will he script yet another iconic finish for #CSK? ✍🏻👇 Watch LIVE action ➡ https://t.co/Ydn8W1CxFx#IPLonJioStar 👉 #PBKSvRR |… pic.twitter.com/R3CRJNPUbl — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 5, 2025

